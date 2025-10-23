US politician Darren Bailey's family members killed in helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for governor, lost his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, ages 12 and 7, in a helicopter accident in Montana, his campaign said.

Mr. Bailey’s campaign said early Thursday that his son Zachary, his daughter-in-law Kelsey and two of the couple’s children, ages 12 and 7, had been killed in a helicopter accident in Montana, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

Mr. Bailey and his wife, Cindy, were “heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the campaign said in a statement on social media.

“They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them,” it said. “The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

Mr. Bailey, 59, a far-right former state senator, lost the Illinois governor’s race in 2022 to the Democratic incumbent, Gov. JB Pritzker. Last month, Mr. Bailey announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination again in the 2026 election.

News.Az