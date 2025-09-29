At least one dead in Montana shooting; active shooter alert issued
At least one person was killed and another injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of an Albertsons store in Wolf Point, the US State of Montana.
Authorities have declared an “active shooter” situation as the suspect remains at large, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
According to a press release by the Wolf Point Police Department, a police officer responded to a report of a shooting at around 8:40pm (local time).
In the press release, the Wolf Point Police Department urged the Wolf Point residents “to shelter in place for their safety and to call 911 immediately if they see Ethan Murphy.”
Among the agencies involved in the investigation, include the Fort Peck Tribes Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit, Wolf Point Fire Department, and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.