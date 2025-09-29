At least one dead in Montana shooting; active shooter alert issued

At least one person was killed and another injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of an Albertsons store in Wolf Point, the US State of Montana.

Authorities have declared an “active shooter” situation as the suspect remains at large, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a press release by the Wolf Point Police Department, a police officer responded to a report of a shooting at around 8:40pm (local time).

Officer Bushman discovered one deceased individual and another person with a gunshot wound. The police officer provided medical assistance to the injured person until the emergency medical services arrived and the injured person was transported to Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point. The names of the deceased and injured persons have been withheld by the police department as their respective families need to be notified first. Police have identified the suspect, 26-year-old Ethan Murphy, who remains at large. In the press release, the Wolf Point Police Department urged the Wolf Point residents “to shelter in place for their safety and to call 911 immediately if they see Ethan Murphy.” Among the agencies involved in the investigation, include the Fort Peck Tribes Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit, Wolf Point Fire Department, and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

