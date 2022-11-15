U.S. President thanks Turkish President for efforts on grain deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Nov. 15 discussed the Ukrainian crisis and the former thanked the Turkish president for his efforts that led to the resumption of the grain shipment following the resolution of the problem in the grain corridor between Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye’s presidency said, News.az reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The two leaders talked on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, touching on several of the issues at the heart of the close, but often contentious U.S.-Turkish relationship.

Bilateral relations, particularly trade and security issues, were discussed during the meeting, the presidential communications directorate of Türkiye said. Biden offered condolences for those killed in the terrorist attack on Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue, said the statement.

“Noting that the U.S. administration will continue to support the process regarding the F16s, U.S. President Biden described Türkiye as an important actor in Sweden’s NATO membership process,” it added.

The two also discussed continued close coordination on NATO Alliance issues, and other issues of regional and global concern, said the statement.

News.Az