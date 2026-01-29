US probes Waymo incident after self-driving car hits child

+ ↺ − 16 px

US safety regulators have opened an investigation after a Waymo self-driving vehicle struck a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California, causing minor injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the incident occurred during school drop-off hours when a child ran across the street from behind a double-parked vehicle and was struck by the autonomous car. Officials noted that other children, a crossing guard, and multiple vehicles were present in the area at the time, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The agency has launched a preliminary evaluation to assess whether the Waymo vehicle exercised appropriate caution while operating near a school zone. Investigators will review the vehicle’s behavior in areas with young pedestrians, its adherence to posted speed limits, and Waymo’s response following the incident.

Waymo, a unit of Alphabet, has not yet issued a public statement regarding the investigation.

