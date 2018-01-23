US proposes 'side agreement' to JCPOA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A working group comprising American and European officials will soon begin to develop a "side agreement" to the Iran nuclear deal aimed at easing US President Donald Trump’s complaints about the pact, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

"We will be discussing that through working groups beginning as early as next week and we’ll see what progress we can make," Tillerson said after the talks with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Tillerson and other U.S. and European officials — particularly in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — have limited time to come to an agreement before Trump reaches a deadline to renew sanctions on Iran that would violate the pact. The president says he will decline to waive the sanctions, absent a substantial toughening of the American posture towards the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"I think there’s a common view among the E3, certainly, that there are some areas of the JCPOA, or some areas of Iran’s behavior, that should be addressed. And most particularly, their ballistic missile programs and our concerns over the expiry of the JCPOA and the provisions around the expiry," the Washington Examiner cited Tillerson as saying.

News.Az

