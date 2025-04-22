US pulls its peacekeeping forces out of South Sudan

US pulls its peacekeeping forces out of South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has recently withdrawn a group of peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), sources informed Radio Tamazuj.

This has been done without any public statement or explanation from UNMISS or the US contingent, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In response to a query from Radio Tamazuj on Monday, a U.N. spokesperson in New York confirmed Tuesday that the withdrawal was temporary.

“On April 6, a group of military staff officers from the United States of America serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) were temporarily withdrawn from Juba at the request of the U.S. authorities,” the spokesperson said.

The U.S. personnel served as staff officers within UNMISS’ military component, supporting mission planning, operations and logistics, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson noted that, as highlighted by Nicholas Haysom, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative and head of UNMISS, their contributions are essential to maintaining the mission’s mandate during the current crisis.

Edward H. Carpenter, a former U.N. peacekeeper and director of World Without War, expressed concern over the withdrawal.

“As a former peacekeeper who served in South Sudan, I am gravely troubled to discover that the small contingent of American military officers assigned to the peacekeeping forces of UNMISS was recently withdrawn from the country — unannounced — at a time when their work in planning, operations and logistics is needed more than ever,” Carpenter said.

He compared the move to previous U.S. withdrawals from missions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Palestine, suggesting it was likely justified under safety concerns.

“The quiet disappearance of these officers highlights a disturbing lack of transparency, reduces the effectiveness of the peacekeeping force and raises serious questions about America’s commitment to the ideals of the U.N. charter,” Carpenter said.

He urged U.S. Africa Command and the U.S. Military Observer Group to expedite the officers’ return to their posts.

The reason for the withdrawal of the US peacekeepers from South Sudan remains unclear.

A leaked White House memo reportedly identified the U.N. and some of its departments as potential targets for major funding cuts through the U.S. State Department. If enacted, the cuts could significantly affect the U.N. and its 193 member states.

News.Az