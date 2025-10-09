US purchases Argentine pesos, completes $20 billion currency swap
On Thursday, the U.S. directly purchased Argentine pesos and finalized a $20 billion currency swap agreement with Argentina's central bank, according to a social media post by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The intent is to provide assistance from the Latin American country’s economic turmoil, News.Az reports citing The Independent.
“U.S. Treasury is prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets,” Bessent said, adding that the Treasury Department conducted four days of meetings with Argentinian Finance Minister Luis Caputo in Washington D.C. to come up with the deal.
Bessent has insisted that the Argentina credit swap is not a bailout. Last month, President Donald Trump stopped short of promising Argentina’s President Javier Milei a financial bailout from the Latin American country’s economic turmoil.
Still, U.S. farmers and Democratic lawmakers have criticized the deal as a bailout of a country that has benefited from sales of soybeans to China, to the detriment of U.S. farmers.