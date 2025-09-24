US ready to support Argentina with $20 billion swap line, Treasury Secretary says

The United States is prepared to provide support to Argentina as needed, including negotiating a $20 billion swap line with the country’s central bank, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday.

In a post on X, Bessent stated that the U.S. is ready to purchase Argentina’s U.S. dollar-denominated bonds as conditions warrant and will provide significant stand-by credit through the Exchange Stabilization Fund, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Argentina has the tools to defeat speculators, including those who seek to destabilize Argentina’s markets for political objectives,” he said.

Yesterday, @POTUS and I spoke extensively with President @JMilei and his senior team in New York. As President Trump has stated, we stand ready to do what is needed to support Argentina and the Argentine people.



Bessent also confirmed that the U.S. is prepared to buy primary or secondary government debt and is coordinating with the Argentine government to end the tax holiday for commodity producers converting foreign currency.

