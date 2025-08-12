US rejects Iraq-Iran security agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US State Department rejected a recent security memorandum of understanding signed between Iraq and Iran on Tuesday, stating its opposition to any legislation that undermines US objectives and efforts to strengthen Iraq’s security institutions.

Earlier this week, a security agreement was signed in a ceremony overseen by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, involving Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At a press briefing attended by Shafaq News in Washington, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce commented on the memorandum, emphasizing, “We support genuine Iraqi sovereignty, not legislation that would turn Iraq into a client state of Iran.”

Highlighting that the United States has been clear about the principle that the future of nations should be determined by their own people, she noted the agreement “runs counter to what we seek.”

These statements come at a time of heightened political maneuvering in Baghdad, as US officials are pressing the Iraqi government not to approve the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority law, which would formalize and expand the powers of the paramilitary coalition that includes several Iran-aligned factions.

News.Az