U.S. remains deeply concerned over violations of ceasefire in NK

US State Department spokesman Heather Nauert made a special appeal in connection with the escalation of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Oxu.Az reports with reference to Haqqin.Az.

"U.S. remains deeply concerned over Tuesday's violations of the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This resulted in casualties among civilians, including the death of a two-year-old child.

We offer our condolences to the families of the victims. We also urge the parties to the conflict to cease fire and to sit down at the negotiating table. This conflict must be resolved within the framework of international law," the State Department spokeswoman said.

