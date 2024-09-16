US reports destruction of another Houthi missile system in Yemen

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced the destruction of a Houthi missile system in Yemen.

“In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed one missile system in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen,” the CENTCOM posted on X , News.Az reports.The US command noted that the Houthi missile system presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.“This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,” it added.

News.Az