France leads 20-nation plan for Hormuz ship escorts

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France is leading a multinational planning effort involving around 20 countries to ensure the safe passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, with naval escorts considered if necessary, Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin said.

Speaking to French media, Vautrin said the initiative is focused on maintaining freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, which handles roughly 20% of global trade flows, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“There is an ongoing planning process initiated by France, involving around 20 countries, to assess how ships could be able to transit the strait under escort if needed,” she said.

The effort is being coordinated with partner nations, shipping companies, and insurers as tensions in the region continue to rise.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments, has become increasingly sensitive amid broader regional instability linked to the conflict involving Iran and its impact on surrounding maritime security.

Vautrin emphasized that the primary goal remains diplomatic coordination and ensuring uninterrupted commercial shipping, rather than immediate military escalation.

She also described the current ceasefire environment in the region as “extremely fragile,” warning that sustained stability will require further negotiations.

The minister added that France continues to support international maritime security efforts, including United Nations missions in the wider Middle East region.

The proposal reflects growing concern among Western and regional powers over the security of global shipping routes, particularly as geopolitical tensions continue to affect energy and trade flows.

News.Az