Scottish man jailed for killing his abused wife

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A man in Scotland has been jailed after being found criminally responsible for the death of his wife in a landmark domestic abuse case.

Lee Milne, 39, was sentenced to eight years in prison after a court ruled that his sustained pattern of abuse contributed to his wife’s death, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case centered on Kimberly Milne, 28, who died in July 2023 after jumping from a bridge in Dundee and being struck by a vehicle.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that she had been subjected to months of violent and controlling behavior, including physical assaults and psychological abuse, in the period leading up to her death.

Prosecutors described the abuse as a significant factor in the tragic outcome, marking the first time in Scotland that an offender has been held criminally responsible for a partner’s suicide under culpable homicide laws.

Court evidence included CCTV footage showing the victim distressed and attempting to distance herself from her husband shortly before the incident.

The judge detailed a pattern of prolonged abuse, including violence, coercive control, and isolation from family and financial independence.

Authorities said the ruling reflects the seriousness with which courts are now treating coercive and controlling behavior in domestic relationships.

The case has been described as a legal precedent in Scotland, reinforcing that sustained abuse can have direct criminal consequences when it contributes to a victim’s death.

News.Az