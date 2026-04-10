Zverev defeats Fonseca to reach Monte Carlo semi-finals

Alexander Zverev, the world number three, secured a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 victory, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The result sets up a semi-final clash against either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Zverev is aiming to claim his first ATP title since his win in Munich 12 months ago. He is also seeking to complete a career sweep of the clay-court Masters 1000 events, having previously won the Italian Open and Madrid Open twice.

He has lost his last seven matches against Sinner, although the Italian has yet to win a Masters clay-court title.

The match saw 19-year-old Fonseca, playing in his first Masters quarter-final, push Zverev strongly for long stretches.

Zverev broke in the 11th game to take the opening set, then broke again at the start of the second set. However, Fonseca fought back, winning four consecutive games from 3-1 down to earn the chance to serve for the set, though he failed to convert it.

Fonseca regained momentum in the tie-break, producing a series of powerful groundstrokes to level the match and force a deciding set.

However, Zverev regained control in the third set, breaking in the sixth game and then serving out the match to reach his third consecutive Masters 1000 semi-final this year.

Later on Friday, world number one and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face Alexander Bublik, while Alex de Minaur is set to play Valentin Vacherot.