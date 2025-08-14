U.S. returns 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. FBI has returned a stolen manuscript signed by Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes to Mexico, more than five centuries after its creation. The document, dating from February 20, 1527, details logistics related to Cortes’ conquest of what became New Spain, stretching from Central America to present-day Washington state.

Special Agent Jessica Dittmer of the FBI’s Art Crime Team described the manuscript as a “protected cultural property” and a key piece of Mexico’s history. The pages went missing from Mexico’s national archives sometime between 1985 and 1993, and investigators determined the document had changed hands multiple times, meaning no prosecutions will be made, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This marks the second repatriation of a Cortes manuscript, following a 2023 return of a 1527 letter authorizing the purchase of rose sugar. Mexico has long sought the return of cultural artifacts, including Aztec treasures held abroad, highlighting ongoing efforts to reclaim its historical heritage.

