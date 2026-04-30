US reveals cost of war against Iran

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The United States has disclosed that its war against Iran has cost $25 billion so far. The figure was announced by a senior Pentagon official during congressional hearings.

According to the official, the majority of the spending has been directed toward munitions. However, it remains unclear what specific elements are included in the estimate, particularly whether it accounts for the costs of rebuilding and repairing military infrastructure in the Middle East damaged during the conflict, News.az reports.

Officials speaking before the US House Armed Services Committee described the figure as the first official estimate of the war’s cost. Representative Adam Smith, the committee’s top Democrat, noted that lawmakers had been seeking such a figure for a long time.

The $25 billion cost is roughly equivalent to the United States’ entire NASA budget for this year. At the same time, questions remain over how the figure was calculated, as earlier reports suggested that the first six days of the war alone cost at least $11.3 billion.

News.Az