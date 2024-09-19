US reveals details of Hezbollah pager explosions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli intelligence services sent Arabic messages to pagers in Lebanon that appeared to come from the leadership of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, News.Az reports citing the American newspaper The New York Times .

"To carry out the explosions, Israel turned on the pagers and sent them a message in Arabic that appeared to come from the top leadership of Hezbollah," the newspaper reported.Previously, the newspaper wrote that Israel had created a front company to manufacture pagers with explosives, which were then delivered to Lebanon.Several years ago, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced the need to abandon telephones in favor of simple pagers that make it possible to conceal the user's location.According to the NYT, Israeli intelligence saw an opportunity in this, and even before Nasrallah decided to expand the use of pagers, Israel began implementing a plan to create a front company that would pose as an international pager manufacturer.Earlier, Taiwan said that it was not involved in the pager explosions in Lebanon.

News.Az