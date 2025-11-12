US sanctions 32 individuals and entities linked to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on 32 individuals and entities from Iran and other countries in an effort to slow Iran's advancements in drone and missile technology.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting 32 individuals and entities based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine that operate multiple procurement networks supporting Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The Treasury said in a statement on its website, that "Today’s action is being taken in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which directs the U.S. government to curtail Iran’s ballistic missile program, counter Iran’s development of other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities..."

Iran has proven it has grown immune to the sanctions with the Tanker Trackers company announcing recently that Iran's exports of crude oil to Chine had hit new record high despite the Trump administration's intensified hostile campaign against the Iranian economy.

