US security forces foil terror plot targeting Israeli consulate in New York

US security services have thwarted a terror attack plot targeting the Israeli Consulate in New York, according to Israel's Consul General, Ofir Akunis.

Akunis thanked US security services for thwarting the planned attack, News.az reports, citing The Times of Israel. “This attempted attack by terror organizations is an attack on the sovereign soil of the State of Israel in its entirety,” he said.“It’s proof that terror knows no boundaries and that we must fight it everywhere and every time,” the diplomat noted.The arrested suspect, a supporter of terrorist organizations including ISIS, was residing in Virginia and was taken into custody by the FBI.There was no immediate comment from the US Justice Department on the arrest.Authorities have prevented other recent terror attacks against Jews in New York.In September, a suspect was arrested in Canada while attempting to enter the US to attack a Jewish center in Brooklyn in support of ISIS.And In July, a neo-Nazi was indicted for planning mass casualty attacks against Jews in New York City by distributing poisoned candy to Jewish children.

