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Terror Plot
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Five individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Bahrain for allegedly plotting “terrorist and hostile acts” in coordination with Iran.28 Apr 2026-15:20
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Officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in St. Petersburg have prevented what authorities described as a planned terrorist attack targeting a senior Russian military official.26 Feb 2026-15:34
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Federal authorities in Los Angeles have reportedly foiled a suspected New Year’s Eve terror plot by an extremist group.16 Dec 2025-12:19
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Russian security forces have thwarted a terrorist plot in the Moscow Region, detaining a suspected Ukrainian intelligence operative who was allegedly transporting explosives for an attack, the ministry’s spokeswoman Irina Volk announced Friday.07 Nov 2025-13:45
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The FBI arrested several individuals in Michigan accused of planning a “violent attack over Halloween weekend,” agency director Kash Patel said Friday.31 Oct 2025-15:55
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Four men have been arrested on suspicion of plotting terrorist acts during coordinated raids in Yorkshire, Derbyshire, and the West Midlands in the United Kingdom.05 Sep 2025-15:21
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Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has foiled a terrorist plot against law enforcement officers in Dagestan, detaining a woman who was preparing it.02 May 2025-12:01
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FSB officers have thwarted a terrorist attack targeting a military cadet dormitory in the Moscow Region, arresting a serviceman from the Russian Ministry of Defense who had been recruited by Ukraine’s special services and was plotting the attack.04 Apr 2025-14:08
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fficers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have thwarted a plot by a Central Asian national to blow up a passenger train in the Stavropol Region in Russia’s North Caucasus, the FSB said in a statement.30 Jan 2025-15:15
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