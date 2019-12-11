U.S. Senate committee approves Turkey sanctions bill
- 11 Dec 2019 21:39
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144126
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/us-senate-committee-approves-turkey-sanctions-bill Copied
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has passed the 'Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act', which includes sanctions against Turkey over its decision to buy Russia's S-400 air defense system, APA reports citing The Hill.
Senator Bob Menendez, the bill's co-sponsor, tweeted Wednesday that the legislation "makes clear to Turkey that its behavior with respect to Syria is unacceptable, and its purchase of the S-400 system is untenable."
News.Az