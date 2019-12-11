U.S. Senate committee approves Turkey sanctions bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has passed the 'Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act', which includes sanctions against Turkey over its decision to buy Russia's S-400 air defense system, APA reports citing The Hill.

Senator Bob Menendez, the bill's co-sponsor, tweeted Wednesday that the legislation "makes clear to Turkey that its behavior with respect to Syria is unacceptable, and its purchase of the S-400 system is untenable." News.Az

