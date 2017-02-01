US Senate confirms Ex-Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State post

The US Senate in a final confirmation vote on Wednesday confirmed former Exxon Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

Tillerson won majority support in the full Senate vote, with Republicans backing the nominee and most Democrats opposing him.

The US Senate moved forward the nomination of Tillerson ton Monday, voting 56 to 43 after an extended debate over the nominees’ business dealings with Russia and his stances on international sanctions.

