US Senate passes 6 government funding bills hours before shutdown deadline

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Senate narrowly avoided a partial government shutdown by passing a comprehensive six-bill package aimed at funding federal programs through September, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

With Congress's approval and President Joe Biden's impending signature, preparations for a shutdown have been halted, ensuring federal agencies continue uninterrupted operations, according to the White House.

The Senate approved the bill by a vote of 75 to 22 just before the Friday midnight deadline, sending it to Biden's desk for expected signature on Saturday.

This achievement marks a significant breakthrough, ending months of reliance on temporary funding measures and providing updated legislation to finance crucial government departments for the remainder of the fiscal year, according to CNN.

Despite this progress, lawmakers still face finalizing additional funding bills before the March 22 deadline.

Both Democrats and Republicans claim victories in the package, which covers a wide range of government departments and programs, from agriculture to veterans affairs, CNN reported.

The package aims to bolster various programs and initiatives, including the recruitment of personnel in critical sectors like air traffic control and rail safety, as well as investments in scientific research to enhance US economic competitiveness, especially against global rivals like China.

While House Republicans secured bipartisan support for the package, some conservatives, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, have expressed opposition, citing concerns about the bill's failure to address key Republican priorities.

News.Az