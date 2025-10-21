US Senate rejects government funding bill again

On Monday, for the 11th time in recent weeks, the U.S. Senate rejected a Republican-backed bill that would have partially funded the shuttered federal government, News.az reports citing BBC.

The voting was broadcast on the C-SPAN channel.

During the vote, the bill, prepared by Republicans and previously approved in the House of Representatives, was supported by 50 members of the upper house of Congress, while 43 voted against the bill.

Note that 60 votes of senators are required for the bill to be approved.