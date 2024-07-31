US, Singapore ink civil nuclear agreement to enhance co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and Singapore on Wednesday signed a civil nuclear agreement, known as the "123 Agreement," aimed at enhancing cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The agreement was signed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore, News.Az reports citing foreign media."This agreement builds on the long-standing civil nuclear collaboration between (the) United States and Singapore and outlines a comprehensive framework to deepen peaceful nuclear cooperation based on a mutual commitment to nuclear nonproliferation," said an official statement issued by Singapore."Upon entry into force, the agreement will enable deeper nuclear cooperation, consistent with the highest international standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation, and build on our strong bilateral partnership," it said.The 30-year agreement will also enable Singapore to access detailed information on US nuclear energy technologies and expertise under export control. However, it must first be reviewed by the US Congress, with approval expected by the end of 2024.

News.Az