US, Slovak Defense Ministers discuss S-300 handover to Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister of Slovakia Jaroslav Nad discussed Bratislava’s handover of the S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the spokesman, the two officials discussed "the important role the defensive system would play in supporting Ukraine and saving lives in that country."

Nad thanked Austin for "US European Command’s upcoming repositioning of a US Patriot system to Slovakia to help ensure deterrence and defense of NATO territory."

News.Az