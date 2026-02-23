US solar makers push for duties as India, Laos, Indonesia face scrutiny

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Commerce Department will announce a preliminary decision on Monday about imposing anti-subsidy duties on solar cells and panels imported from India, Laos, and Indonesia.

The case was brought by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, which represents part of the U.S. solar manufacturing sector. The group claims that some foreign companies received unfair government subsidies, making American solar products less competitive, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. Commerce Department will later make a separate ruling on whether companies in these countries sold products in the U.S. below production costs. Final determinations are expected later this year.

The alliance includes Hanwha Qcells and First Solar, both seeking to protect billions of dollars of U.S. factory investments. The petition also accuses Chinese companies of shifting production to Southeast Asian countries to bypass existing U.S. tariffs.

Similar actions have previously led to tariffs on imports from Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

News.Az