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Iranian hackers briefly breach US Space Force officer's Instagram account - PHOTO

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Iranian hackers briefly breach US Space Force officer's Instagram account - PHOTO
Source: Shutterstock

Iranian hackers briefly breached and took control of an Instagram account run by U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sergeant John F. Bentivegna before the account was recovered, News.Az reports, citing Clash Report.

The compromised account, operated on the social media platform Instagram, was temporarily accessed and controlled by the attackers before security measures restored access.

The targeted official serves in the Space Force, which is part of the U.S. armed forces responsible for space operations.

News about - Iranian hackers briefly breach US Space Force officer's Instagram account - PHOTO


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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