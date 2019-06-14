US stands with Turkey in fighting terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. stands with Turkey in combating terrorism from the PKK, al-Qaeda and Daesh, the nation's counter-terrorism coordinator said, APA reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara on Friday said Ambassador Nathan Sales on Thursday met with Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sedat Onal, Turkish Deputy Minister of Justice Selahaddin Mentes and Senior Presidential Advisor Gulnur Aybet.

They discussed countering the PKK, global efforts to defeat al-Qaeda and Daesh, the repatriation and prosecution of foreign terrorist fighters, border security and curtailing terrorist travel, and the fight against terrorist finance, the embassy tweeted.

“The United States stands with our Turkish ally in combatting the threat of terrorism, including from the PKK, al-Qa’ida, and ISIS," Sales said, using alternate uses for al-Qaeda and Daesh, respectively.

The activities of the terrorist PYD/YPG group, PKK's Syria branch in northern Syria, has been a major security concern for Ankara, while the U.S. administration viewed the group as a “reliable partner” in the fight against Daesh.

Turkish leaders have long warned their U.S. counterparts that one cannot rely on a terrorist organization in the fight against another terrorist group.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

News.Az