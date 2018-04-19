US State Dept warns Turkey of possible sanctions over S-400 purchase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey could face US sanctions if it goes ahead with plans to purchase S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, and it can also affect Ankara’s participation

"Ankara claims to have agreed to purchase the Russian S-400 missile system, which could potentially lead to sanctions under section 231 of CAATSA and adversely impact Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program," Mitchell said in his prepared remarks.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Turkey's plans to buy S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems from Russia are the country's national decision. He added NATO believes the acquired weapons should be integrated into the alliance's Air Defense System, which, he said, would be hard to do with S-400.

The issue of Turkey's S-400 purchase from Russia has caused a spike in tensions in the wake of the introduction of new anti-Russia sanctions. Washington imposed sanctions earlier in the day on 38 Russian individuals and entities, including state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, as well as senior government officials and businessmen.

Despite that, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that Ankara and Moscow had reached an agreement on S-400 and the issue was close.

News.Az

News.Az