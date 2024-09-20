U.S. stocks were mixed amid FedEx's decline

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, U.S. stocks showed mixed results as investors assessed a decline in FedEx and anticipated additional rate cuts from the Federal Reserve after the significant reduction announced earlier in the week, News.Az reports citing Investing .

At 1.02 p.m. ET (1335 GMT), Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 dropped 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite slipped 0.1%.The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 both closed at record highs on Thursday, with buying spurred largely by optimism over lower interest rates in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to start a rate-cutting cycle on Wednesday.Despite Friday's minor losses, the three major averages are on pace for weekly gains, with the S&P 500 up nearly 1.6%, the DJIA up 1.5%, while the Nasdaq has outperformed, with a 1.9% advance."Historically, stocks have performed well in periods when the Fed is cutting rates while the US economy is still growing. Markets now appear to be expecting this outcome," said analysts at UBS, in a note."This marks a turnaround from concerns at the start of August, when weak US job data fueled concerns that the Fed had waited too long before cutting rates."Fed speakers return following jumbo rate cutFederal Reserve speakers are set to return to the spotlight following the 'black out' period, with Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker making slated for an appearance at 2pm.The Fed cut rates by 50 basis points earlier this week and kicked off an easing cycle that is widely expected to see rates drop by a total of 125 bps by the year-end.Still, the Fed’s medium-to-long term outlook for rates appeared less dovish. Chair Powell said the central bank had no intention of enacting ultra-low rates, and that its neutral rate was likely to be much higher than seen in the past.Fedex slides on weak earnings, American Airlines eyeing Citi as new credit card partner, Nike jumps on CEO changeDelivery and logistics giant FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock slid 13% after logging substantially weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.The company was hit by customers shifting to cheaper, slower options, while industrial demand was also softer than expected.FedEx is considered as a bellwether for the global economy, given its heavy exposure to trade. Its weak quarterly earnings also raise questions over a potential slowdown in activity.Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock rose 7% after the athletic apparel firm announced that Chief Executive John Donahoe will set to step down from the position next month. Elliott Hill, who previously spent more than three decades at Nike in various senior leadership roles, will succeed Donahoe.The leadership leadership change "will inject a much-needed sense of urgency, focusing on product innovation, storytelling/marketing, and rebuilding wholesale partnerships - areas that suffered under previous leadership resulting in material underperformance in profitability and shareholder returns," Deutsche Bank said.American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), meanwhile, is in talks to partner with Citigroup as its exclusive credit card issuer, ditching rival issuer Barclays, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources.

News.Az