US tightens sanctions on Iran over nuclear research

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department added three Iranian individuals and one entity to its sanctions list over nuclear research, according to a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, News.Az reports citing the U.S. Department of State.

"All individuals sanctioned are involved in activities that materially contribute to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Rubio emphasized, accusing Iran of continuing to "expand its nuclear program." "The United States' actions are intended to delay and degrade the ability of SPND [Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research] to conduct nuclear weapons research and development," he stated.

