U.S. to be actively involved in Venezuela’s oil sector – Trump

The United States intends to take part in resolving the issue of Venezuela’s future, U.S. President Donald Trump said on the air of Fox News, News.Az reports.

He also noted that the United States will be actively involved in the country’s oil sector.

The American leader emphasized that the United States was ready for a second wave of strikes against Venezuela, but there was no need for it.

In addition, Trump said that he spoke with President Nicolas Maduro a week ago and urged him to surrender voluntarily, but he was not ready to do so.

