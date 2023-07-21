US to give Ukraine new $400 million military aid package

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States plans to announce as soon as Tuesday a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to $400 million, primarily comprised of artillery, air defense missiles and ground vehicles as Ukraine's counteroffensive grinds on, three U.S. officials said on Friday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The U.S. is not including cluster munitions in this weapons assistance package, two of the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said. The U.S. first sent dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM) - a cluster munition fired from a 155 millimeter Howitzer cannon to Ukraine earlier in July.

Included in the package are several Stryker armored personnel carriers, mine clearing equipment, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), anti-tank weapons including TOW and Javelin and munitions for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, according to the officials.

The package was still being finalized and could change.

News.Az