Kuwait temporarily closes airspace after Iranian attacks

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Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace on Monday following Iranian attacks on a United States military base in Qatar, as tensions continued to rise across the Gulf region.

The closure was announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which said the measure was taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and security of the country in light of regional developments, News.Az reports, citing The Economic Times.

Several flights were affected by the temporary suspension, with aircraft being diverted or delayed as authorities monitored the situation. The move came shortly after Iran launched attacks targeting a United States military installation in Qatar.

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Kuwaiti authorities said the decision formed part of broader precautionary measures aimed at protecting the country’s airspace and maintaining public safety amid escalating regional tensions. Aviation officials continued to monitor developments and coordinate with relevant authorities.

The temporary closure added to disruptions across regional air traffic as Gulf states responded to the rapidly evolving security situation following the Iranian strikes. Authorities indicated that airspace operations would be reviewed in line with security assessments and ongoing developments in the region.

News.Az