What drives Canada’s push to ban social media for under-16s?

What drives Canada’s push to ban social media for under-16s?

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Canada is moving toward one of its most ambitious online safety reforms yet, proposing a law that would restrict access to social media platforms for children and teenagers under the age of 16.

The proposal, known as the Safe Social Media Act, aims to reduce online harms, strengthen protections for minors, regulate artificial intelligence tools, and hold technology companies more accountable for content and safety practices, News.az reports.

The move follows similar efforts in countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, France, and New Zealand, reflecting a growing international push to protect young people from the risks associated with social media and digital platforms.

What is Canada proposing?

The Canadian government has introduced legislation that would prevent children and teenagers under 16 from accessing social media platforms unless companies can demonstrate they have effective measures in place to protect minors from harm.

The proposal is broader than a simple age ban. It combines restrictions on youth access with a wider framework for regulating harmful online content, artificial intelligence systems, and platform accountability.

If adopted, the legislation would establish a new regulatory body responsible for monitoring compliance and enforcing penalties against companies that fail to meet safety requirements.

How does the proposal differ from Australia’s social media ban?

Australia became the first country to introduce a nationwide social media ban for users under 16, requiring platforms to prevent young people from creating or maintaining accounts.

Canada's approach is more flexible.

Rather than imposing an absolute prohibition, the proposed Canadian law allows technology companies to continue providing services to minors if they can prove they have robust safeguards that significantly reduce risks to children.

Supporters argue this creates incentives for platforms to improve safety features, moderation systems, and age-appropriate experiences rather than simply blocking access.

Critics, however, say the exemption could weaken enforcement and create loopholes that companies might exploit.

Why is Canada considering this legislation now?

Pressure has been building for years over concerns about children's online safety.

Parents, educators, child welfare organizations, and mental health advocates have increasingly warned about the effects of social media on young people, including:

Cyberbullying

Online harassment

Exposure to violent content

Sexual exploitation risks

Mental health concerns

Addictive platform design

Algorithmic amplification of harmful material

The issue gained renewed urgency following several high-profile incidents involving young people and digital platforms.

Canadian officials have argued that stronger legal tools are necessary because existing regulations have struggled to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology.

What role did artificial intelligence play in the debate?

Artificial intelligence has become a major factor in discussions surrounding online safety.

The debate intensified after a deadly school shooting in British Columbia earlier this year. Investigators later revealed that the suspect had reportedly used AI chatbot services to discuss violent topics before the attack.

The incident raised difficult questions about:

AI safety guardrails

Monitoring of dangerous conversations

Platform responsibility

Reporting obligations

The potential misuse of generative AI tools

As a result, Canada's proposed legislation extends beyond social media and seeks to regulate certain AI-powered services as well.

What types of content would be considered harmful?

The proposed legislation identifies several categories of harmful content that could trigger regulatory action.

These reportedly include content that:

Bullies or harasses children

Promotes hatred

Encourages violence

Incites criminal activity

Creates serious risks to minors

The government argues that defining harmful content is necessary to protect vulnerable users.

However, critics warn that broad definitions may create uncertainty about what speech is permissible and what could be removed or restricted.

Why are free speech groups concerned?

Civil liberties advocates have raised concerns that the legislation could expand government influence over online expression.

Their primary arguments include:

Broad definitions

Terms such as "harmful content" can sometimes be interpreted differently depending on context, raising fears about inconsistent enforcement.

Government-appointed regulators

The proposed Digital Safety Commission would be created by the government, with members appointed through cabinet processes. Critics worry this could give authorities excessive influence over online speech regulation.

Existing laws already exist

Some free speech organizations argue that criminal acts such as threats, harassment, or incitement to violence are already covered under Canada's Criminal Code and do not require additional online speech regulations.

Supporters of the legislation counter that existing laws often struggle to address harms that spread rapidly through digital platforms.

What is the Digital Safety Commission?

The proposal would establish an independent regulator known as the Digital Safety Commission of Canada.

The commission would be responsible for:

Monitoring platform compliance

Investigating violations

Enforcing safety standards

Issuing penalties

Developing regulatory guidance

Its creation would represent one of the most significant expansions of Canada's digital regulatory framework.

What penalties could companies face?

Technology firms found to be violating the law could face severe financial consequences.

The proposed maximum penalty would be the greater of:

10 million Canadian dollars, or

3% of a company's global annual revenue

For major multinational technology firms, a percentage-of-revenue model could result in penalties far exceeding the fixed monetary threshold.

The goal is to ensure that fines remain meaningful even for the world's largest digital platforms.

Which companies would be affected?

The legislation would likely impact many major social media platforms, including services similar to:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Snapchat

X

Other user-generated content platforms

AI chatbot providers and certain digital services that interact with minors could also face increased oversight under the proposed framework.

How would age verification work?

Although full implementation details have not yet been finalized, governments considering similar laws have examined methods such as:

Government-issued identification

Facial age estimation technology

Voice recognition systems

Third-party age verification services

Parental consent mechanisms

These approaches remain controversial because they often raise privacy concerns.

Critics warn that requiring users to submit sensitive personal information could create new cybersecurity and data protection risks.

Have similar laws worked elsewhere?

Results have been mixed.

Australia

Australia's under-16 social media restrictions were introduced with the goal of preventing children from accessing major platforms.

However, subsequent surveys suggested many young people continued using social media despite the ban. Some parents reported that platforms did not consistently verify users' ages.

Australian authorities have since launched investigations into whether certain companies are complying with the law.

United Kingdom

The UK has already implemented broad online safety regulations and is considering additional restrictions for minors.

France and New Zealand

Both countries have adopted measures aimed at strengthening protections for young internet users, though enforcement approaches vary.

These experiences highlight a central challenge: passing legislation is often easier than effectively enforcing it.

Why are some child safety advocates supportive?

Many child protection organizations view the proposal as a necessary response to an increasingly complex digital environment.

Supporters argue that technology companies have long prioritized growth, engagement, and advertising revenue over user safety.

They believe stronger regulation could encourage platforms to:

Improve moderation systems

Reduce harmful algorithmic recommendations

Strengthen age protections

Increase transparency

Design safer experiences for children

Advocates also note that safety improvements developed for children often end up benefiting all users.

Could this influence other countries?

Yes.

Canada's proposal arrives at a time when governments around the world are reassessing how to regulate digital platforms, AI systems, and online harms.

The timing is particularly significant because world leaders are expected to discuss AI governance and child online safety during upcoming international meetings, including the G7 summit.

If Canada adopts the legislation, it could become another major reference point in the global debate over how democracies should balance:

Child safety

Privacy rights

Freedom of expression

Technological innovation

Platform accountability

What are the biggest questions still unresolved?

Several important issues remain unanswered:

How will age verification be implemented?

Governments must determine how to verify age without creating excessive privacy risks.

What qualifies as harmful content?

The practical interpretation of harmful content categories will likely be one of the most contested aspects of the law.

Will companies receive exemptions?

The effectiveness of Canada's approach may depend heavily on how regulators decide whether a company's safety measures are sufficient.

Can enforcement actually work?

Experiences in other countries suggest that determined teenagers often find ways around digital restrictions.

How will AI platforms be regulated?

As AI chatbots become increasingly popular among young people, regulators will face new challenges that differ from traditional social media oversight.

What happens next?

The legislation must pass through Canada's parliamentary process before becoming law.

Lawmakers will debate the proposal, hear testimony from experts, technology companies, child safety advocates, privacy groups, and civil liberties organizations, and may introduce amendments before any final vote.

The outcome could shape not only Canada's digital future but also broader international efforts to define how societies protect children in an era increasingly dominated by social media algorithms and artificial intelligence.

The central question facing policymakers is no longer whether online harms exist, but how governments can reduce those harms without undermining privacy, innovation, and freedom of expression.

News.Az