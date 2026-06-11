Moderate earthquake strikes Indian Ocean off Indonesia

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A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the Indian Ocean off the coast of West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on Thursday morning, June 11, 2026. The earthquake occurred at 9:57 a.m. local time (GMT+8) at a depth of 39 kilometers, approximately 84 kilometers south of Dompu.

The quake was relatively shallow and, according to initial reports, was not felt or at least had not been reported as felt shortly after the event. Preliminary assessments indicated that the earthquake was unlikely to have caused significant damage, News.Az reports, citing Volcano Discovery.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency later reported the event as a magnitude 4.9 earthquake located about 92 kilometers southwest of Bima. The agency said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers beneath the epicenter near Bima City in West Nusa Tenggara.

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A separate report issued by the RaspberryShake citizen-seismograph network also measured the earthquake at magnitude 4.9. Seismologists noted that the exact magnitude, depth and epicenter could be revised as additional data become available and further analysis is conducted.

Based on preliminary seismic information, the earthquake was not expected to cause significant damage, although light shaking may have been felt in areas near the epicenter. Weak tremors could have been experienced in Dompu, Tambolaka, Bima and Sape, all located within roughly 100 kilometers of the epicenter.

VolcanoDiscovery said it would continue to monitor the event and update information if revised measurements or other significant developments become available.

News.Az