U.S. to host Western Hemisphere-focused UNITAS 2025 maritime exercise

Thousands of military personnel from 25 allied nations will conduct operations along the East Coast next month in what U.S. officials have described as the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise.

The U.S. Navy will host UNITAS 2025, which will involve multiple ships, submarines, and fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. It will kick off on Sept. 15 and run through Oct. 6, officials said, News.Az reports citing The washington Times.

“UNITAS 2025 is a vital opportunity to demonstrate how our partners in the region work together to defend against hemispheric threats,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command. “By bringing together 25 nations, we’re not just enhancing tactical proficiency and interoperability; we are demonstrating a prime example of regional burden-sharing.”

UNITAS, Latin for unity, was conceived in 1959 when representatives of the first Inter-American Naval Conference in Panama agreed to conduct annual maritime drills among themselves. The first exercise took place the following year and included forces from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and the U.S.

“We’re reinforcing trust and unity crucial for ensuring we stand side by side against hemispheric threats,” Adm. Sardiello said.

The in-port phase of UNITAS 2025 will feature professional symposiums, operations meetings and exchanges with experts. Marines and sailors will also conduct training events at Naval Station Mayport in Florida, including medical drills, cyber defense operations, and diving and salvage missions.

During the water phase, the participants will take part in several missions at sea, including live-fire exercises and an amphibious ship-to-shore landing and withdrawal at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, U.S. Navy officials said.

