US Navy’s drone fleet faces major setbacks in bid to counter China

The U.S. Navy’s ambitious push to build a fleet of autonomous drone boats has run into serious trouble, with test failures, software glitches and leadership turmoil raising doubts about the program.

During a high-profile trial off the coast of California last month, one drone vessel unexpectedly stalled. Moments later, another drone slammed into its side, vaulted over the deck and crashed back into the sea — an incident captured on video obtained by Reuters. Just weeks earlier, a separate test went awry when a Navy support boat capsized after the autonomous vessel it was towing suddenly accelerated. The captain was thrown into the water but escaped unharmed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Both mishaps were linked to a mix of software failures and human error, according to people familiar with the program. The vessels involved were built by defense contractors Saronic and BlackSea Technologies. Neither company nor the Navy has commented.

The setbacks highlight the challenge of creating fully autonomous naval fleets, which are far more complex and costly than the remote-controlled maritime drones deployed by Ukraine in its war against Russia. Ukraine’s drones, which resemble seatless speedboats and cost about $250,000 each, are primarily used in kamikaze-style missions that have successfully targeted Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. By contrast, the U.S. is aiming to develop autonomous swarms capable of operating without human control, at a price tag reaching several million dollars per vessel.

Compounding the difficulties, the Navy’s drone acquisition unit has been hit by internal turmoil, with its top admiral removed from his post. Pentagon officials have also expressed concern about the direction of the program. Following the most recent test failures, the Defense Innovation Unit indefinitely suspended a contract worth nearly $20 million with L3Harris, the company providing some of the autonomy software.

Analysts warn that the Navy will need to refine its approach. Bryan Clark, an autonomous warfare expert at the Hudson Institute, said the service must “adapt its tactics as it better understands what the systems can do and what they can’t.”

For Washington, the program is critical. U.S. defense leaders believe drone swarms will be essential in countering a potential Chinese offensive in the Taiwan Strait — a scenario that grows increasingly urgent as Beijing expands its military presence in the region.

