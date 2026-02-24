US to offer passport services in West Bank settlement for first time

US to offer passport services in West Bank settlement for first time

The U.S. will provide on-site passport services this week in a settlement in the West Bank, marking the first time American consular officials have offered such services to settlers in the occupied territory, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Most of the world considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal under international law relating to military occupations. Israel disputes that the settlements are illegal, and many on the Israeli right advocate annexing the West Bank, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Palestinians have long sought the West Bank for a future independent state, alongside Gaza and East Jerusalem.

This month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing cabinet approved measures making it easier for settlers to seize Palestinian land.

News.Az