“What I can assure you is that our current Syria policy will not be close to the Syria policy of the last 100 years, because none of these have worked,” Mr. Barrack told NTV.
His announcement comes as the world adjusts to a post-Assad Syria. Following the fall of Damascus in December and the overthrow of President Bashar Assad, newly minted leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has tried to engage with Syria’s prospective allies and rivals around the world.
Importantly, Mr. al-Sharaa secured sanctions relief for Syria from the U.S. last month, signaling clear support for rebuilding efforts in the Mideast nation.
The U.S. still has about 2,000 troops stationed in Syria, reportedly working with the new government to root out rebel groups and to prevent the spread of the Islamic State.