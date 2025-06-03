+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. military policy in Syria is set for a major shift, according to America’s special envoy, as plans are underway to close several military bases and consolidate troop deployments.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday, the special envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, said the U.S. is looking to reduce the military bases in the country from eight to one, News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

Mr. Barrack, who is also the ambassador to Turkey, said the closures mark a new era in U.S. policy in Syria.

“What I can assure you is that our current Syria policy will not be close to the Syria policy of the last 100 years, because none of these have worked,” Mr. Barrack told NTV. His announcement comes as the world adjusts to a post-Assad Syria. Following the fall of Damascus in December and the overthrow of President Bashar Assad, newly minted leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has tried to engage with Syria’s prospective allies and rivals around the world. Importantly, Mr. al-Sharaa secured sanctions relief for Syria from the U.S. last month, signaling clear support for rebuilding efforts in the Mideast nation. The U.S. still has about 2,000 troops stationed in Syria, reportedly working with the new government to root out rebel groups and to prevent the spread of the Islamic State.

