UN peacekeeper killed in southern Lebanon mortar strike

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A United Nations peacekeeper has been killed following an early morning mortar attack on a UN position in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that a barrage of mortar rounds struck a peacekeeper position near the town of Marjayoun. One peacekeeper sustained critical injuries during the shelling and later died. Two other UN peacekeepers were also wounded in the strike, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a public statement, the UN mission did not disclose the nationality of the victims, nor did it specify which group or faction was responsible for launching the deadly mortar fire.

The area near Marjayoun has seen escalating tensions, making the peacekeeping mission's environment increasingly perilous.

News.Az