US, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar mull next phase of Gaza peace plan

On Monday, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated in an online meeting to discuss preparations for the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan joined the virtual meeting as a follow-up to talks held in Miami, Florida, in late December 2025, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The meeting brought together officials from the US, Egypt, and Qatar to discuss preparations for the next stage of the Gaza peace plan.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 victims, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 since October 2023.

