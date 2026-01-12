How the Israel–Gaza war evolved over the past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The past week in the Israel–Gaza war was shaped by intense military operations, continued civilian displacement, and renewed diplomatic maneuvering involving regional and international actors, News.az reports.

Fighting remained concentrated in and around Gaza’s most densely populated areas, while Israel maintained pressure through airstrikes, ground operations, and targeted raids. At the same time, humanitarian conditions deteriorated further, fueling international concern and prompting fresh discussions about ceasefire mechanisms, hostage arrangements, and post-conflict governance. Below is a chronological account of how the conflict evolved over the course of the week, presented without specific date labels and focused on the sequence of events.

Renewed air and ground operations

The week began with Israel expanding airstrikes across central and southern Gaza, targeting what it described as command centers, weapons storage sites, and tunnel networks used by Hamas and allied militant groups. These strikes were accompanied by renewed ground maneuvers in areas previously declared cleared, signaling Israel’s assessment that militant regrouping had occurred. Palestinian medical authorities reported dozens of casualties, many of them civilians, as strikes hit residential neighborhoods near suspected militant infrastructure. The Israeli military stated that advance warnings were issued in several areas, though humanitarian agencies questioned the feasibility of safe evacuation amid overcrowding and limited shelter options.

Escalation around refugee camps and urban centers

As the fighting progressed, clashes intensified around long-established refugee camps and densely built urban zones. Israeli forces conducted raids aimed at dismantling remaining militant cells, often encountering booby traps and improvised explosive devices. Hamas fighters responded with ambushes and short-range rocket fire, some of which reached southern Israeli communities but caused limited damage due to air defense interceptions. The concentration of fighting in civilian-heavy areas led to mounting destruction of housing, water pipelines, and sanitation systems, further complicating relief efforts.

Humanitarian pressure and aid bottlenecks

Midway through the week, humanitarian conditions emerged as a central issue. Aid agencies warned that food, clean water, and medical supplies were running critically low in multiple districts. Limited aid convoys entered Gaza through controlled crossings, but distribution was hampered by insecurity and damaged roads. Hospitals reported operating far beyond capacity, with shortages of fuel threatening to shut down generators that power intensive care units. International organizations described the situation as one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the region in decades, urging all parties to facilitate sustained access for relief.

Regional diplomacy intensifies

Parallel to the military developments, diplomatic activity increased across the region. Mediators from Egypt and Qatar engaged separately with Israeli and Hamas representatives in an effort to revive talks on a temporary ceasefire linked to a hostage-prisoner exchange. These discussions were described as fragile and indirect, with significant gaps remaining over the duration of any pause in fighting and guarantees against renewed hostilities. Israel reiterated that any ceasefire would be conditional and temporary, aimed at facilitating humanitarian access and recovering hostages rather than ending the campaign outright.

Targeted strikes and leadership signaling

Later in the week, Israel carried out several high-profile targeted strikes aimed at senior Hamas operatives. Israeli officials framed these operations as essential to degrading the group’s command structure and deterring future attacks. Hamas, in turn, issued statements emphasizing resilience and vowing continued resistance. These exchanges highlighted the symbolic dimension of the conflict, where messaging and perception play a critical role alongside battlefield outcomes.

Spillover risks and regional tension

The conflict’s regional implications became more pronounced as the week continued. Cross-border incidents involving armed groups in southern Lebanon increased in frequency, raising fears of a broader escalation. Israel conducted limited retaliatory strikes in response to rocket and drone launches, while emphasizing that it sought to avoid a full-scale northern front. Meanwhile, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by allied militant groups underscored how the Gaza war has become intertwined with wider regional dynamics, drawing in actors far beyond the immediate theater.

Civilian displacement and social impact

By this stage of the week, civilian displacement within Gaza had reached new levels. Hundreds of thousands of people crowded into makeshift shelters, schools, and tents, often without reliable access to food or sanitation. Families repeatedly moved in response to evacuation orders, only to find that designated “safe zones” lacked basic infrastructure. Aid workers reported rising cases of malnutrition, dehydration, and untreated injuries, particularly among children and the elderly.

Renewed international pressure

As images and reports from Gaza circulated globally, international pressure on Israel intensified. Several governments called for greater restraint and emphasized the need to protect civilians under international humanitarian law. Protests and political debates unfolded in multiple countries, reflecting deep divisions over how to balance Israel’s security concerns with the humanitarian toll of its operations. Israeli leaders rejected accusations of indiscriminate force, arguing that Hamas’ tactics of embedding fighters and weapons among civilians were the primary cause of casualties.

Continued rocket fire and Israeli responses

Toward the end of the week, militant groups in Gaza launched additional rockets toward Israel, most of which were intercepted or landed in open areas. Israel responded with further airstrikes and artillery fire, maintaining the cycle of attack and retaliation. While the scale of rocket fire was lower than in earlier phases of the war, its persistence underscored Hamas’ continued operational capacity despite months of sustained Israeli pressure.

Ceasefire discussions remain uncertain

Despite ongoing mediation, no breakthrough on a ceasefire was achieved by the week’s end. Reports suggested some progress on humanitarian access and potential frameworks for exchanging hostages, but fundamental disagreements remained unresolved. Israel insisted on retaining freedom of action against militant threats, while Hamas sought guarantees against resumed attacks and a broader political horizon for Gaza’s future. Observers noted that both sides appeared to be using continued military pressure as leverage in negotiations.

Overall assessment of the week’s evolution

Taken as a whole, the week illustrated a pattern of grinding conflict rather than decisive shifts. Israeli forces continued to apply sustained military pressure, focusing on dismantling militant networks and asserting control over key areas. Hamas and allied groups, though degraded, demonstrated ongoing resistance through localized fighting and intermittent rocket fire. Civilians bore the brunt of this dynamic, with humanitarian conditions worsening and displacement becoming increasingly protracted.

Conclusion

By the end of the period, the Israel–Gaza war had evolved through incremental escalation and deepening humanitarian strain rather than dramatic turning points. Military operations, diplomatic efforts, and regional tensions unfolded in parallel, each influencing the others without producing a clear path toward resolution. The week underscored how entrenched the conflict remains, with short-term tactical developments overshadowed by the absence of a viable political framework capable of ending the violence and addressing the underlying causes of the war.

