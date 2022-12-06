US, Ukrainian defense chiefs hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III held phone talks on December 5, News.Az reports.

The defense chiefs discussed further steps to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defense system against the background of continued Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, who sincerely cares about the situation in Ukraine. During our phone call today, just after Russian massive missile attack, we discussed further steps to strengthen Ukrainian Air Defense,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

The minister also thanked the U.S. for its continued support for Ukraine.

News.Az