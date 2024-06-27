US urges citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon amid border tension with Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Beirut on Thursday advised American citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid growing border tensions with Israel, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The embassy said that Americans should not travel to southern Lebanon, the border area with Syria and refugee settlements amid fears of a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah."We remind US citizens to strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon. The security environment remains complex and can change quickly," it added in a security alert.The embassy said the Lebanese government can’t guarantee the protection of US citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict."US citizens in Lebanon should not travel to southern Lebanon, the Lebanon-Syria border area, or refugee settlements," it added.On Wednesday, Germany and the Netherlands asked their citizens to leave Lebanon amid fears of war between Hezbollah and Israel. Canada, North Macedonia and Kuwait have earlier made a similar call.

