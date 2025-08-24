US withdraws troops from two bases in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has decided to "suddenly" withdraw its troops from the Ain al-Asad and Victoria bases in Iraq, and also to speed up the withdrawal of forces from the country, News.Az informs via Sky News Arabia.

According to him, American troops are beginning to transfer their personnel to a military base in Erbil and a neighboring Arab country.

"The Americans informed their Iraqi colleagues that they would speed up the process of withdrawing troops and would not adhere to the schedule set out in the framework agreement between the two countries," the TV channel's source said.

In September 2024, the United States announced the end of the international mission in Iraq and the withdrawal of troops.

