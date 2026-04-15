US works with Gulf allies to track Iran-linked bank accounts

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Washington is cooperating with Gulf allies that are increasingly willing to share information on bank accounts linked to members of the Iranian regime.

“We are partnering with our Gulf allies,” Bessent said, adding that they are “much more willing to share the bank accounts of members of the Iranian regime,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said the growing cooperation represents progress in efforts to track and restrict financial flows associated with Iran.

Bessent also noted that US authorities are engaging with international banks, including Chinese financial institutions, to curb transactions connected to Iran.

He stressed that purchases of Iranian goods are prohibited under existing sanctions and warned that Washington is prepared to impose secondary sanctions in cases of violations.

“We are reaching out to banks, including Chinese banks, to remind them that any Iranian goods purchases are forbidden and the dollars would be sanctioned, and we will press for secondary sanctions if there’s a problem,” he said.

His remarks come as the US intensifies financial pressure on Iran and seeks broader global compliance with its sanctions regime.

News.Az