USAID has been instructed to halt all projects in Ukraine as the U.S. State Department conducts a 90-day audit
USAID has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures in Ukraine.This follows an order from the U.S. State Department to pause foreign aid programs for a 90-day audit period, reports the Ukrainian news agency Suspilne, citing a staff member at the USAID office in Kyiv, News.Az citing the UAWIRE.
The official noted that no detailed instructions have been received regarding the implementation of this directive, and staff in Ukraine are unaware if exceptions will be made. Press inquiries directed to USAID are being forwarded to the U.S. State Department for clarification.
USAID is an independent agency of the federal government, responsible for non-military aid from the U.S. to other countries. Its main areas of focus include support for trade, agriculture, economic growth, healthcare, emergency humanitarian relief, conflict prevention, and democracy promotion in over 100 nations worldwide. In Ukraine, USAID supports school rehabilitation, healthcare provision, and critical energy system repairs. Ukrainian organizations have been receiving notifications to suspend activities funded by USAID or reliant on American financial backing.
On January 25, announcements were made regarding the U.S. halting global demining programs. This statement came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented that U.S. foreign policy would concentrate on advancing national interests. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously stated that the U.S. approved $177 billion for Ukraine during the war, but Kyiv has seen less than half of this amount.