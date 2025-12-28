Ushakov: Putin and Trump agreed to speak again after meeting with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The two sides agreed to hold another phone call after Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy.

This was stated by the Russian President's aide for international affairs, Yuri Ushakov, News.Az reports.

Ushakov noted that Putin agreed with Trump's proposal to continue work on the settlement within the framework of specially created working groups.

"The parameters of the working groups on Ukraine will be announced in early January. The US leader emphasized the importance of ending the war as quickly as possible. Putin and Trump generally agree that a temporary ceasefire will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine. Given the changes on the front line, it is logical that Kyiv will make a decision on Donbas without delay," Ushakov said.

